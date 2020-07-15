Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

1711 E Olive Way #204 Available 08/05/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo on Capitol Hill - First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays electricity. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage/gas. One time move in fee - $400. 2 parking stall and a storage included. One small pet allowed with a pet fee of $25/mo and a refundable pet deposit of $500. No smoking. Apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



Prime location in Capitol Hill! A stone's-throw from light rail, street car and Cal Anderson Park. This South/East facing, quiet corner unit in the most desired gated community- Plaza Del Sol. Open layout with plenty of light, spacious rooms and lots of closet space. Granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood floor, gas fireplace. W/D in unit. Enjoy your own large patio with city view. Fabulous rooftop with free BBQ grill. Gas included in HOA Dues. Two garage parking spaces.



No Pets Allowed



