All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1711 E Olive Way #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1711 E Olive Way #204
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

1711 E Olive Way #204

1711 East Olive Way · (425) 369-4955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1711 East Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1711 E Olive Way #204 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1711 E Olive Way #204 Available 08/05/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo on Capitol Hill - First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays electricity. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage/gas. One time move in fee - $400. 2 parking stall and a storage included. One small pet allowed with a pet fee of $25/mo and a refundable pet deposit of $500. No smoking. Apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

Prime location in Capitol Hill! A stone's-throw from light rail, street car and Cal Anderson Park. This South/East facing, quiet corner unit in the most desired gated community- Plaza Del Sol. Open layout with plenty of light, spacious rooms and lots of closet space. Granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood floor, gas fireplace. W/D in unit. Enjoy your own large patio with city view. Fabulous rooftop with free BBQ grill. Gas included in HOA Dues. Two garage parking spaces.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2429057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 E Olive Way #204 have any available units?
1711 E Olive Way #204 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 E Olive Way #204 have?
Some of 1711 E Olive Way #204's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 E Olive Way #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1711 E Olive Way #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 E Olive Way #204 pet-friendly?
No, 1711 E Olive Way #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1711 E Olive Way #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1711 E Olive Way #204 offers parking.
Does 1711 E Olive Way #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 E Olive Way #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 E Olive Way #204 have a pool?
No, 1711 E Olive Way #204 does not have a pool.
Does 1711 E Olive Way #204 have accessible units?
No, 1711 E Olive Way #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 E Olive Way #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 E Olive Way #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1711 E Olive Way #204?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity