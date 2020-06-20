Amenities
Live in the heart of Capitol Hill in this Updated studio with Elegant finishes! - 1614 Summit Ave Unit 203 Seattle 98122. Welcome Home to this beautifully remodeled studio unit.
Gorgeous studio condo located just off Pine St. Walking distance to popular clubs, nightlife, restaurants, theatre and downtown shopping.
Amenities:
Galley kitchen with recently updated stainless steel appliances/dishwasher.
Wall To Wall Carpet in Living room and Laminate in Bathroom and kitchen
Your own private deck
Washer/dryer in unit
Elevator in the building as well as trash shoots on each floor.
Storage unit 203
1 secured garage parking space
Also 2 Rooftop decks to take in the city views as well as two BBQ's
Walk score 97, ride score 95.No Smoking/ Water /Sewer/Garbage is included in your rent. Please call or email Nick at this ad today to schedule a showing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3577927)