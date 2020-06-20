All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203

1614 Summit Avenue · (206) 686-6271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1614 Summit Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Live in the heart of Capitol Hill in this Updated studio with Elegant finishes! - 1614 Summit Ave Unit 203 Seattle 98122. Welcome Home to this beautifully remodeled studio unit.
Gorgeous studio condo located just off Pine St. Walking distance to popular clubs, nightlife, restaurants, theatre and downtown shopping.
Amenities:
Galley kitchen with recently updated stainless steel appliances/dishwasher.

Wall To Wall Carpet in Living room and Laminate in Bathroom and kitchen
Your own private deck
Washer/dryer in unit
Elevator in the building as well as trash shoots on each floor.
Storage unit 203
1 secured garage parking space
Also 2 Rooftop decks to take in the city views as well as two BBQ's
Walk score 97, ride score 95.No Smoking/ Water /Sewer/Garbage is included in your rent. Please call or email Nick at this ad today to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3577927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 have any available units?
1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 have?
Some of 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 pet-friendly?
No, 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 offer parking?
Yes, 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 does offer parking.
Does 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 have a pool?
No, 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 have accessible units?
No, 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1614 Summit Ave Unit# 203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
The Shea
1830 East Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98102
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity