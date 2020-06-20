Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage media room

Live in the heart of Capitol Hill in this Updated studio with Elegant finishes! - 1614 Summit Ave Unit 203 Seattle 98122. Welcome Home to this beautifully remodeled studio unit.

Gorgeous studio condo located just off Pine St. Walking distance to popular clubs, nightlife, restaurants, theatre and downtown shopping.

Amenities:

Galley kitchen with recently updated stainless steel appliances/dishwasher.



Wall To Wall Carpet in Living room and Laminate in Bathroom and kitchen

Your own private deck

Washer/dryer in unit

Elevator in the building as well as trash shoots on each floor.

Storage unit 203

1 secured garage parking space

Also 2 Rooftop decks to take in the city views as well as two BBQ's

Walk score 97, ride score 95.No Smoking/ Water /Sewer/Garbage is included in your rent. Please call or email Nick at this ad today to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



