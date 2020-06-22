All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:21 AM

1545 NW 57th Street #401

1545 Northwest 57th Street · (206) 910-5000
Location

1545 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
You can have the life we all dream of when we think Ballard living. And never have to look for parking for the Sunday Farmers Market again! Walk everywhere. Surrounded by some of the best local restaurants, shops, cinema, and nightlife! Common areas at Ballard Place include secure garage parking (included in rent), concierge service, rooftop garden, 2 hot tub spas, fitness center and Concierge. Located just two blocks from the heart of Ballard, this 785 square foot unit features a large master bedroom, walk-in closet, 2 private decks, fireplace and an extra large office/ den. The contemporary kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar open to the living room.

Terms: Annual Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 NW 57th Street #401 have any available units?
1545 NW 57th Street #401 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 NW 57th Street #401 have?
Some of 1545 NW 57th Street #401's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 NW 57th Street #401 currently offering any rent specials?
1545 NW 57th Street #401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 NW 57th Street #401 pet-friendly?
No, 1545 NW 57th Street #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1545 NW 57th Street #401 offer parking?
Yes, 1545 NW 57th Street #401 does offer parking.
Does 1545 NW 57th Street #401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 NW 57th Street #401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 NW 57th Street #401 have a pool?
No, 1545 NW 57th Street #401 does not have a pool.
Does 1545 NW 57th Street #401 have accessible units?
No, 1545 NW 57th Street #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 NW 57th Street #401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 NW 57th Street #401 has units with dishwashers.
