1540 30th Ave. South
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:15 AM

1540 30th Ave. South

1540 30th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1540 30th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Mt Baker Ridge 7 unit apartment building with westerly views of downtown Seattle. Residential neighborhood with restaurants, coffee shop and cafe, bike paths, and parks within two blocks. Close to Lake Washington, easy access to I-90 and Bellevue. On major bus lines to downtown. 1 year lease, no pets, no smokers, clean credit, verifiable employment, completed application. 2 bedroom, clean condo quality unit. Newer carpets. Nice light, bright and airy, good view, off street parking, no smoking on the property. Quiet small 7-unit building. Close to bus lines, lake and restaurants.

Terms: Landlord pays water-sewer-garbage. Tenant only pays for electricity. Off street parking included. Washer Dryer in unit. Great view of downtown from this unit. Quite building. Clean credit, no judgements, no smoking on property, 1 year lease, verifiable employment history, good rental references, completed application. Income 3 times rent plus other qualifications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 30th Ave. South have any available units?
1540 30th Ave. South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 30th Ave. South have?
Some of 1540 30th Ave. South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 30th Ave. South currently offering any rent specials?
1540 30th Ave. South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 30th Ave. South pet-friendly?
No, 1540 30th Ave. South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1540 30th Ave. South offer parking?
Yes, 1540 30th Ave. South offers parking.
Does 1540 30th Ave. South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 30th Ave. South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 30th Ave. South have a pool?
No, 1540 30th Ave. South does not have a pool.
Does 1540 30th Ave. South have accessible units?
No, 1540 30th Ave. South does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 30th Ave. South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 30th Ave. South has units with dishwashers.

