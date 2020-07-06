1540 30th Ave. South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Mt Baker Ridge 7 unit apartment building with westerly views of downtown Seattle. Residential neighborhood with restaurants, coffee shop and cafe, bike paths, and parks within two blocks. Close to Lake Washington, easy access to I-90 and Bellevue. On major bus lines to downtown. 1 year lease, no pets, no smokers, clean credit, verifiable employment, completed application. 2 bedroom, clean condo quality unit. Newer carpets. Nice light, bright and airy, good view, off street parking, no smoking on the property. Quiet small 7-unit building. Close to bus lines, lake and restaurants.



Terms: Landlord pays water-sewer-garbage. Tenant only pays for electricity. Off street parking included. Washer Dryer in unit. Great view of downtown from this unit. Quite building. Clean credit, no judgements, no smoking on property, 1 year lease, verifiable employment history, good rental references, completed application. Income 3 times rent plus other qualifications.