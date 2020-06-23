Amenities

1524 NE 62ND ST Available 02/10/20 Nice 3 bed/2.25 bath House next to Ravenna Park! - Located across from Ravenna Park, this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2,25 bath single family has:



-flat front yard

-wood burning fireplace in the cozy living room

-hardwood floor for easy cleaning,

-double pane vinyl windows,

-gas furnace.

-Washer/Dryer in the unit.



RENT AS IS. PLEASE DRIVE BY FIRST TO SEE IF YOU LIKE IT.



Pets considered.

1st month + last month + security deposit.

Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com for more information.



Offered By WPI Real Estate.



(RLNE2815741)