Amenities
1524 NE 62ND ST Available 02/10/20 Nice 3 bed/2.25 bath House next to Ravenna Park! - Located across from Ravenna Park, this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2,25 bath single family has:
-flat front yard
-wood burning fireplace in the cozy living room
-hardwood floor for easy cleaning,
-double pane vinyl windows,
-gas furnace.
-Washer/Dryer in the unit.
RENT AS IS. PLEASE DRIVE BY FIRST TO SEE IF YOU LIKE IT.
Pets considered.
1st month + last month + security deposit.
Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com for more information.
Offered By WPI Real Estate.
(RLNE2815741)