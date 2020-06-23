All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

1524 NE 62ND ST

1524 Northeast 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Northeast 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1524 NE 62ND ST Available 02/10/20 Nice 3 bed/2.25 bath House next to Ravenna Park! - Located across from Ravenna Park, this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2,25 bath single family has:

-flat front yard
-wood burning fireplace in the cozy living room
-hardwood floor for easy cleaning,
-double pane vinyl windows,
-gas furnace.
-Washer/Dryer in the unit.

RENT AS IS. PLEASE DRIVE BY FIRST TO SEE IF YOU LIKE IT.

Pets considered.
1st month + last month + security deposit.
Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com for more information.

Offered By WPI Real Estate.

(RLNE2815741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 NE 62ND ST have any available units?
1524 NE 62ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 NE 62ND ST have?
Some of 1524 NE 62ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 NE 62ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1524 NE 62ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 NE 62ND ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 NE 62ND ST is pet friendly.
Does 1524 NE 62ND ST offer parking?
No, 1524 NE 62ND ST does not offer parking.
Does 1524 NE 62ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 NE 62ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 NE 62ND ST have a pool?
No, 1524 NE 62ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1524 NE 62ND ST have accessible units?
No, 1524 NE 62ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 NE 62ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 NE 62ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
