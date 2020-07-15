Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

One Bedroom, one bathroom apartment near Seattle World School



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Fireplace

- Double pane windows

- Washer + Dryer

- Electric heating system



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Westman's Bagel and Coffee, Adey Abeba, Skillet Capitol Hill, Regent Bakery & Café, and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities/water, trash, sewer are included in rent

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions. Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 1522 18th Ave Apt 101, Seattle, King, Washington, 98122.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887415)