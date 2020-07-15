All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1522 18th Ave Apt 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1522 18th Ave Apt 101
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

1522 18th Ave Apt 101

1522 18th Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1522 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
One Bedroom, one bathroom apartment near Seattle World School

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Double pane windows
- Washer + Dryer
- Electric heating system

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Westman's Bagel and Coffee, Adey Abeba, Skillet Capitol Hill, Regent Bakery & Café, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities/water, trash, sewer are included in rent
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions. Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 1522 18th Ave Apt 101, Seattle, King, Washington, 98122.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 have any available units?
1522 18th Ave Apt 101 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 have?
Some of 1522 18th Ave Apt 101's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1522 18th Ave Apt 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 is pet friendly.
Does 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 offers parking.
Does 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 have a pool?
No, 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 have accessible units?
No, 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 18th Ave Apt 101 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1522 18th Ave Apt 101?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity