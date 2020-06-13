Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B Available 06/27/20 Queen Anne Townhouse - Available June 27th - Gorgeous 2 bedroom plus den/office townhouse in the heart of Queen Anne with stunning views of Lake Union, Mt. Rainier, Space Needle and Downtown! Entry level with office, plus attached one car garage. Main level features open concept floor plan with hardwood flooring, living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and gas range. The entire top level is the master suite with spectacular view deck and huge private bathroom with soaking tub, walk-in closet, double sinks and over-sized shower. Lower level has an additional bedroom with attached 3/4 bath, bonus room, and laundry. You cant beat this location! Easy access to bus lines, restaurants and coffee shops, and a quick commute to I-5, Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, and Amazon Campus.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589. One small dog (under 15 lbs) negotiable. No cats or larger dogs, and no smoking, please.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2387574)