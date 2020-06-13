All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B

1512 Taylor Avenue North · (206) 551-9589
Location

1512 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B · Avail. Jun 27

$3,550

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B Available 06/27/20 Queen Anne Townhouse - Available June 27th - Gorgeous 2 bedroom plus den/office townhouse in the heart of Queen Anne with stunning views of Lake Union, Mt. Rainier, Space Needle and Downtown! Entry level with office, plus attached one car garage. Main level features open concept floor plan with hardwood flooring, living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and gas range. The entire top level is the master suite with spectacular view deck and huge private bathroom with soaking tub, walk-in closet, double sinks and over-sized shower. Lower level has an additional bedroom with attached 3/4 bath, bonus room, and laundry. You cant beat this location! Easy access to bus lines, restaurants and coffee shops, and a quick commute to I-5, Downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, and Amazon Campus.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589. One small dog (under 15 lbs) negotiable. No cats or larger dogs, and no smoking, please.

#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #SLU #queenanneforrent

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2387574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B have any available units?
1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B have?
Some of 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B does offer parking.
Does 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B have a pool?
No, 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Taylor Ave North Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
