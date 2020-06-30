All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

1408 12th Ave #408

1408 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1408 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1408 12th Ave #408 Available 11/08/19 Trace Loft condo! 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom - NEW Kitchen! - Trace Loft's has a one-bedroom loft style condominium. Beautiful fir floors, large picturesque windows, beautiful NEW updated kitchen counters/backsplash, sink & Lights with s/s appliances. Close to all the action on the south end of Capitol Hill, easy access to public transportation, near Seattle University and Swedish Medical Center. Trace Loft's built in 2007 preserved former industrial-look that's unique and offers secure entry.Fantastic location! One car parking in garage ($100 per month) & Storage. 16-18 month lease available, 1st & security.
Tricia Jacobs l Remax Associate Brokers
Pets considered case by case. Showing by appt only, unit is occupied

(RLNE4343125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 12th Ave #408 have any available units?
1408 12th Ave #408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1408 12th Ave #408 currently offering any rent specials?
1408 12th Ave #408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 12th Ave #408 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 12th Ave #408 is pet friendly.
Does 1408 12th Ave #408 offer parking?
Yes, 1408 12th Ave #408 offers parking.
Does 1408 12th Ave #408 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 12th Ave #408 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 12th Ave #408 have a pool?
No, 1408 12th Ave #408 does not have a pool.
Does 1408 12th Ave #408 have accessible units?
No, 1408 12th Ave #408 does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 12th Ave #408 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 12th Ave #408 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 12th Ave #408 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 12th Ave #408 does not have units with air conditioning.

