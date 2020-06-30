Amenities

1408 12th Ave #408 Available 11/08/19 Trace Loft condo! 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom - NEW Kitchen! - Trace Loft's has a one-bedroom loft style condominium. Beautiful fir floors, large picturesque windows, beautiful NEW updated kitchen counters/backsplash, sink & Lights with s/s appliances. Close to all the action on the south end of Capitol Hill, easy access to public transportation, near Seattle University and Swedish Medical Center. Trace Loft's built in 2007 preserved former industrial-look that's unique and offers secure entry.Fantastic location! One car parking in garage ($100 per month) & Storage. 16-18 month lease available, 1st & security.

Tricia Jacobs l Remax Associate Brokers

Pets considered case by case. Showing by appt only, unit is occupied



