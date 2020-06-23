14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Beautiful, Newly Remodeled, Top Floor, 2 Bedroom Condo - TOP FLOOR - MOVE IN READY



2 bedroom and 1 3/4 bath, top floor condo with secured parking. 950 sq ft available September 28, 2019 for rent. 20 minutes from downtown Seattle, and minutes from Northgate and Ballard. Private, quiet professionally monitored, secured building with designated parking spot.



Features:



- Top floor unit with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans

- All new all new flooring

- Covered patio off living room

- 1 parking spot in a secured garage

- In-unit, new washer & dryer

- Remodeled bathrooms

- Large master with custom closet

- Gas, tiled fireplace

- Bus lines close and convenient

- Close to shopping & restaurants



Unit is available September 28th, and is currently occupied. To view this home, contact Teresa Simanton at 206-715-6404. Please note smoking is prohibited; pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.



(RLNE4595682)