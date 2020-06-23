All apartments in Seattle
14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302

14035 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

14035 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Newly Remodeled, Top Floor, 2 Bedroom Condo - TOP FLOOR - MOVE IN READY

2 bedroom and 1 3/4 bath, top floor condo with secured parking. 950 sq ft available September 28, 2019 for rent. 20 minutes from downtown Seattle, and minutes from Northgate and Ballard. Private, quiet professionally monitored, secured building with designated parking spot.

Features:

- Top floor unit with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans
- All new all new flooring
- Covered patio off living room
- 1 parking spot in a secured garage
- In-unit, new washer & dryer
- Remodeled bathrooms
- Large master with custom closet
- Gas, tiled fireplace
- Bus lines close and convenient
- Close to shopping & restaurants

Unit is available September 28th, and is currently occupied. To view this home, contact Teresa Simanton at 206-715-6404. Please note smoking is prohibited; pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

(RLNE4595682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 have any available units?
14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 have?
Some of 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 currently offering any rent specials?
14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 is pet friendly.
Does 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 offer parking?
Yes, 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 does offer parking.
Does 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 have a pool?
No, 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 does not have a pool.
Does 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 have accessible units?
No, 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14035 Greenwood Ave N, #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
