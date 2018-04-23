All apartments in Seattle
13505 17th Avenue Northeast

13505 17th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13505 17th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Jackson Park Home - Available Now! Enjoy coming home to this spacious home on a corner lot. The main floor features, a large living room, two nice size bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen with a breakfast nook and a rec/bonus room. Upstairs are two cozy bedrooms with built ins. The utility room has a full size washer/dryer set. A four minute drive to I-5 makes your commute easy. Take a few turns at your neighborhood Jackson Park Golf Course just a couple of blocks from your home. You are just minutes from Northgate shopping and restaurants. One cat or small dog allowed with a pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #jacksonparkrentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #Northgate

(RLNE4730399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13505 17th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
13505 17th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 13505 17th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
13505 17th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13505 17th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 13505 17th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 13505 17th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 13505 17th Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 13505 17th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13505 17th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13505 17th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 13505 17th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 13505 17th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 13505 17th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 13505 17th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 13505 17th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13505 17th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 13505 17th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
