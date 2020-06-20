123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The bus stops here, right in front of Carerra. Or if you need to gas up the car in the dedicated spot in the garage, Shell is across the street. Within blocks from Seattle Center, SAM Sculpture Park, and Myrtle Edwards Park. Enjoy Puget Sound and Olympic Mountain views from the living room and bedroom. Perfect for enjoying the sunsets in the evenings. High end finishes and appliances. All new paint and carpet. Parking is additional $150/month. Ready for you to move in!

1 Bedroom Condo on Lower Queen Anne.