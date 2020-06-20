All apartments in Seattle
123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406

123 Queen Anne Avenue North · (206) 599-9298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The bus stops here, right in front of Carerra. Or if you need to gas up the car in the dedicated spot in the garage, Shell is across the street. Within blocks from Seattle Center, SAM Sculpture Park, and Myrtle Edwards Park. Enjoy Puget Sound and Olympic Mountain views from the living room and bedroom. Perfect for enjoying the sunsets in the evenings. High end finishes and appliances. All new paint and carpet. Parking is additional $150/month. Ready for you to move in!
1 Bedroom Condo on Lower Queen Anne.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 have any available units?
123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 have?
Some of 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 currently offering any rent specials?
123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 pet-friendly?
No, 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 offer parking?
Yes, 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 does offer parking.
Does 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 have a pool?
No, 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 does not have a pool.
Does 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 have accessible units?
No, 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Queen Anne Avenue North #406 - 406 does not have units with dishwashers.
