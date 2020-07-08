120 14th Ave, #10

Amenities

Maison Jiselle Condominiums ~ First Hill - This delightfully light and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is situated on the quiet eastern edge of First Hill. Open floor plan that lives larger than its stated size and features Italian porcelain-tiled floors and counters in the kitchen and bathroom, maple cabinets with ample storage, generous walk-in closet, and includes a washer/ dryer in your unit! Water, sewer and garbage are included in your rent! Maison Jiselle is a charming gated community of 16 condos wrapped around a shared European-inspired secured courtyard entrance that feels like a private garden and offers a community BBQ. With a walk score of 91 and riders score of 96, the building is conveniently close to I-90 and I-5, walking distance to Seattle University and Broadway, Capitol Hill and the International District all with great nightlife, shops, grocery stores and restaurants at your fingertips and easy biking/bus access to greater Seattle areas. Walker and Rider Paradise! This First Hill location lies very close to Seattle's premier medical community: Harborview Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Virginia Mason Medical Center. The neighborhood also features a rich academic community which includes Seattle University, Northwest School, and Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences. The Leschi neighborhood is just up the hill. Cat or small dog welcome with additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To request a video tour or Covid-friendly visit to this charming property, please contact Lisa Russell with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.



To review our Application Screening Criteria, please copy/paste this link into your browser https://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Screening-Criteria.pdf



