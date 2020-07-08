All apartments in Seattle
120 14th Ave, #10

120 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

120 14th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
Maison Jiselle Condominiums ~ First Hill - This delightfully light and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is situated on the quiet eastern edge of First Hill. Open floor plan that lives larger than its stated size and features Italian porcelain-tiled floors and counters in the kitchen and bathroom, maple cabinets with ample storage, generous walk-in closet, and includes a washer/ dryer in your unit! Water, sewer and garbage are included in your rent! Maison Jiselle is a charming gated community of 16 condos wrapped around a shared European-inspired secured courtyard entrance that feels like a private garden and offers a community BBQ. With a walk score of 91 and riders score of 96, the building is conveniently close to I-90 and I-5, walking distance to Seattle University and Broadway, Capitol Hill and the International District all with great nightlife, shops, grocery stores and restaurants at your fingertips and easy biking/bus access to greater Seattle areas. Walker and Rider Paradise! This First Hill location lies very close to Seattle's premier medical community: Harborview Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Virginia Mason Medical Center. The neighborhood also features a rich academic community which includes Seattle University, Northwest School, and Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences. The Leschi neighborhood is just up the hill. Cat or small dog welcome with additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To request a video tour or Covid-friendly visit to this charming property, please contact Lisa Russell with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

To review our Application Screening Criteria, please copy/paste this link into your browser https://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Screening-Criteria.pdf

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #FirstHill #MaisonJiselle #walkscore91 #riderscore96 #InternationalDistrict #CapitolHill

(RLNE4811713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 14th Ave, #10 have any available units?
120 14th Ave, #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 14th Ave, #10 have?
Some of 120 14th Ave, #10's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 14th Ave, #10 currently offering any rent specials?
120 14th Ave, #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 14th Ave, #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 14th Ave, #10 is pet friendly.
Does 120 14th Ave, #10 offer parking?
No, 120 14th Ave, #10 does not offer parking.
Does 120 14th Ave, #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 14th Ave, #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 14th Ave, #10 have a pool?
No, 120 14th Ave, #10 does not have a pool.
Does 120 14th Ave, #10 have accessible units?
No, 120 14th Ave, #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 14th Ave, #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 14th Ave, #10 does not have units with dishwashers.

