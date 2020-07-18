11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

7 Bedroom, 3.75 Bath, 2-Story home with amazing view of Lake Washington!



This mid century home features 7 bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms. The top floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including the master suite. The downstairs was fully renovated, and features cozy family room with 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and one 3/4 bath, washer/dryer in the house. Home has a great deck which highlights the fabulous Lake WA view. Minutes to Matthews Beach, Magnuson Park, Community center & Pool. Two blocks away from Burke-Gilman Trail! Excellent location to commute.



First/last/deposit ($4000). Tenants pay all utilities as well as maintaining the yard.

No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis with additional monthly pet rent and refundable pet deposit.

Available mid July.

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.

* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity



**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.



*We do NOT accept applications prior to an applicant first viewing the home IN PERSON. Only once an applicant has viewed the home in person, can they then apply to a property.*