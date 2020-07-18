All apartments in Seattle
11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast

11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast · (415) 731-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$4,950

7 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
7 Bedroom, 3.75 Bath, 2-Story home with amazing view of Lake Washington!

This mid century home features 7 bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms. The top floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including the master suite. The downstairs was fully renovated, and features cozy family room with 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and one 3/4 bath, washer/dryer in the house. Home has a great deck which highlights the fabulous Lake WA view. Minutes to Matthews Beach, Magnuson Park, Community center & Pool. Two blocks away from Burke-Gilman Trail! Excellent location to commute.

First/last/deposit ($4000). Tenants pay all utilities as well as maintaining the yard.
No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis with additional monthly pet rent and refundable pet deposit.
Available mid July.
* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.
* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

*We do NOT accept applications prior to an applicant first viewing the home IN PERSON. Only once an applicant has viewed the home in person, can they then apply to a property.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast have any available units?
11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast has a pool.
Does 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 11322 Exeter Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
