1126 29th Ave S

Amenities
Beautifully updated and boasting of a bright open concept kitchen, dining and living room on main level that open to a tranquil outdoor retreat. Elevated ceilings throughout. Surprises include new garage floor epoxy, water heater, gas range & fridge. New carpet and paint throughout. Quartz countertops and undermounted sinks in both baths and kitchen. Laundry on upper level. Centrally located: close to downtown, I-90 trail, Lake WA, parks, restaurants, buses & coming soon light rail. Property managed via Avail.co $45 app fee (Credit check 650+, back ground & eviction check) NO SMOKING. $25/pet/mth