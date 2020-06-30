All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 10 2020 at 4:56 PM

111 West Highland Drive

111 West Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

111 West Highland Drive, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
*APPLICATION CURRENTLY PENDING* 2 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Condominium at 111 West Highland Drive! This gorgeous unit is 2,592 square feet and has a breathtaking view of the city. This unit is accompanied by a large kitchen, dining area, and beautiful bedrooms. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:00 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 West Highland Drive have any available units?
111 West Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 111 West Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 West Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 West Highland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 111 West Highland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 111 West Highland Drive offer parking?
No, 111 West Highland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 111 West Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 West Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 West Highland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 111 West Highland Drive has a pool.
Does 111 West Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 West Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 West Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 West Highland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 West Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 West Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

