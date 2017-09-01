Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11038 34th Ave NE Available 07/10/19 Lake City/Meadowbrook Home - Available July 10h - Spacious and inviting three bedroom home for lease in desirable Lake City/Meadowbrook area. Tree-lined streets, a community center and lush parks all make this neighborhood a winner! Great features include cheery kitchen, dining area and cozy living room. Master bedroom has sliding door to covered deck off the back of the house. One other bedroom and bath on this floor. Downstairs you'll find another bedroom and bath. Loads of storage throughout. Studio space with heat and electricity perfect for home office. Large fenced backyard. Garage parking for two cars plus driveway parking. One cat welcome with $500 pet deposit. No smokers please.

Great location with easy access to Lake City Way, I-5, bus lines, Meadowbrook Community Center, play fields and indoor pool. Jane Addams Middle School and Nathan Hale High School both just a short walk away.



For more information or a viewing, please contact Nikki Wagner Avenue One Residential, Seattle - nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124



#for lease #avenueoneresidential #neseattlerentals #nathanhale #meadowbrook #janeaddams



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4186072)