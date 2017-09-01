All apartments in Seattle
11038 34th Ave NE
11038 34th Ave NE

11038 34th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11038 34th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11038 34th Ave NE Available 07/10/19 Lake City/Meadowbrook Home - Available July 10h - Spacious and inviting three bedroom home for lease in desirable Lake City/Meadowbrook area. Tree-lined streets, a community center and lush parks all make this neighborhood a winner! Great features include cheery kitchen, dining area and cozy living room. Master bedroom has sliding door to covered deck off the back of the house. One other bedroom and bath on this floor. Downstairs you'll find another bedroom and bath. Loads of storage throughout. Studio space with heat and electricity perfect for home office. Large fenced backyard. Garage parking for two cars plus driveway parking. One cat welcome with $500 pet deposit. No smokers please.
Great location with easy access to Lake City Way, I-5, bus lines, Meadowbrook Community Center, play fields and indoor pool. Jane Addams Middle School and Nathan Hale High School both just a short walk away.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Nikki Wagner Avenue One Residential, Seattle - nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124

#for lease #avenueoneresidential #neseattlerentals #nathanhale #meadowbrook #janeaddams

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4186072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11038 34th Ave NE have any available units?
11038 34th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11038 34th Ave NE have?
Some of 11038 34th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11038 34th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11038 34th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11038 34th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11038 34th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11038 34th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11038 34th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11038 34th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11038 34th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11038 34th Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 11038 34th Ave NE has a pool.
Does 11038 34th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11038 34th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11038 34th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11038 34th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
