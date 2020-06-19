11025 38th Avenue North East

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Jotasha @ Renters Warehouse for details, 360-358-5885. Don't miss this Classic Meadowbrook 3 bed 1 bath 1,350 sq ft bungalow. Spacious, bright, airy and open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. Sun room off living area adds additional space for relaxing! Kitchen with eating nook. Picnic area in the large, fully fenced yard. Close to schools, the Burke Gilman Trail & Matthews Beach Park. Rent: $2,395.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.