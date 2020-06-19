All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

11025 38th Avenue North East

11025 38th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11025 38th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Jotasha @ Renters Warehouse for details, 360-358-5885. Don't miss this Classic Meadowbrook 3 bed 1 bath 1,350 sq ft bungalow. Spacious, bright, airy and open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. Sun room off living area adds additional space for relaxing! Kitchen with eating nook. Picnic area in the large, fully fenced yard. Close to schools, the Burke Gilman Trail & Matthews Beach Park. Rent: $2,395.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit & pet rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11025 38th Avenue North East have any available units?
11025 38th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 11025 38th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
11025 38th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11025 38th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 11025 38th Avenue North East is pet friendly.
Does 11025 38th Avenue North East offer parking?
No, 11025 38th Avenue North East does not offer parking.
Does 11025 38th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11025 38th Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11025 38th Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 11025 38th Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 11025 38th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 11025 38th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 11025 38th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 11025 38th Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11025 38th Avenue North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 11025 38th Avenue North East does not have units with air conditioning.
