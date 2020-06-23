All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

10340 Fischer Place NE

10340 Fischer Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10340 Fischer Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a15d5c00d5 ---- You are going to fall in LOVE with this amazing, HUGE home! Gorgeous surprises around every corner. Grand spaces & large windows for tons of natural light. Lots of storage, oversize 2-car garage. 3 Fireplaces, 2 large decks (one covered), 2 master suites, including one with spa-like bath, walk-in closet and fireplace. Stunning kitchen has slab granite and stainless steel. Large, private lot on quiet street. Don\'t let the modest exterior fool you - this home is amazing! Highly-rated Wedgewood Elementary School. Great location - close to everything! Make an appointment to see this home now! BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727. TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky! PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at s rent. FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES: Per Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115. SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10340 Fischer Place NE have any available units?
10340 Fischer Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10340 Fischer Place NE have?
Some of 10340 Fischer Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10340 Fischer Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
10340 Fischer Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10340 Fischer Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10340 Fischer Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 10340 Fischer Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 10340 Fischer Place NE offers parking.
Does 10340 Fischer Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10340 Fischer Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10340 Fischer Place NE have a pool?
No, 10340 Fischer Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 10340 Fischer Place NE have accessible units?
No, 10340 Fischer Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10340 Fischer Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10340 Fischer Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
