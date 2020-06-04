Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

10037 31st St. SW Available 04/01/20 Uber Charming West Seattle Home - 10037 31st Ave. SW

Recently renovated charming 2 BR, 1 BA home on a quiet residential street in Arbor Heights-West Seattle neighborhood. SS appliances, granite counters, warm wood cabinetry and hardwood floors. Situated on a corner lot and nestled among the trees, this large and private yard offers a spacious deck and nice size storage shed for all of those extra belongings and outdoor gear. Close to supermarkets, Westwood Village, ferry and Lincoln Park. Plenty of street parking. No smoking. Dogs conditional (2 max), upon approval along with a refundable deposit. No Cats. $1900 security deposit, $40 application fee p/p.

No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with an agent of Elita Living Real Estate LLC.

View entire listing here: www.elitaliving.com - Currently Available

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.elitaliving.com Under Listings/Rental Application



(RLNE5157807)