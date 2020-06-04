All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10037 31st St. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10037 31st St. SW
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

10037 31st St. SW

10037 31st Ave SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10037 31st Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
10037 31st St. SW Available 04/01/20 Uber Charming West Seattle Home - 10037 31st Ave. SW
Recently renovated charming 2 BR, 1 BA home on a quiet residential street in Arbor Heights-West Seattle neighborhood. SS appliances, granite counters, warm wood cabinetry and hardwood floors. Situated on a corner lot and nestled among the trees, this large and private yard offers a spacious deck and nice size storage shed for all of those extra belongings and outdoor gear. Close to supermarkets, Westwood Village, ferry and Lincoln Park. Plenty of street parking. No smoking. Dogs conditional (2 max), upon approval along with a refundable deposit. No Cats. $1900 security deposit, $40 application fee p/p.
No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with an agent of Elita Living Real Estate LLC.
View entire listing here: www.elitaliving.com - Currently Available
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.elitaliving.com Under Listings/Rental Application

(RLNE5157807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10037 31st St. SW have any available units?
10037 31st St. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10037 31st St. SW have?
Some of 10037 31st St. SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10037 31st St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
10037 31st St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10037 31st St. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10037 31st St. SW is pet friendly.
Does 10037 31st St. SW offer parking?
No, 10037 31st St. SW does not offer parking.
Does 10037 31st St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10037 31st St. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10037 31st St. SW have a pool?
No, 10037 31st St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 10037 31st St. SW have accessible units?
No, 10037 31st St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10037 31st St. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10037 31st St. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University