All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 100 Ward St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
100 Ward St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

100 Ward St

100 Ward Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

100 Ward Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This two-bedroom and two-bathroom townhome is located in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring and a well-laid-out floor plan. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers that complement the hardwood floor, glossy and smooth granite countertops and custom backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Walk score: 92

Nearby parks:
Highland Plc Park, Kinnear Place and Counterbalance Park

Nearby Schools:
Hay Elementary School - 0.34 miles, 9/10
The Center School - 0.55 miles, 9/10
Mcclure Middle School - 0.61 miles, 7/10
Queen Anne Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
13 - 0.1 miles
2 - 0.1 miles
29 - 0.1 miles
1 - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4503372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Ward St have any available units?
100 Ward St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Ward St have?
Some of 100 Ward St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Ward St currently offering any rent specials?
100 Ward St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Ward St pet-friendly?
No, 100 Ward St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 100 Ward St offer parking?
No, 100 Ward St does not offer parking.
Does 100 Ward St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Ward St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Ward St have a pool?
No, 100 Ward St does not have a pool.
Does 100 Ward St have accessible units?
No, 100 Ward St does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Ward St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Ward St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zig Apartments
550 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University