100 Ward St

Amenities
This two-bedroom and two-bathroom townhome is located in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring and a well-laid-out floor plan. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers that complement the hardwood floor, glossy and smooth granite countertops and custom backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.
Walk score: 92
Nearby parks:
Highland Plc Park, Kinnear Place and Counterbalance Park
Nearby Schools:
Hay Elementary School - 0.34 miles, 9/10
The Center School - 0.55 miles, 9/10
Mcclure Middle School - 0.61 miles, 7/10
Queen Anne Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
13 - 0.1 miles
2 - 0.1 miles
29 - 0.1 miles
1 - 0.3 miles
No Pets Allowed
