100 Ward St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

This two-bedroom and two-bathroom townhome is located in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring and a well-laid-out floor plan. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers that complement the hardwood floor, glossy and smooth granite countertops and custom backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Walk score: 92



Nearby parks:

Highland Plc Park, Kinnear Place and Counterbalance Park



Nearby Schools:

Hay Elementary School - 0.34 miles, 9/10

The Center School - 0.55 miles, 9/10

Mcclure Middle School - 0.61 miles, 7/10

Queen Anne Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

13 - 0.1 miles

2 - 0.1 miles

29 - 0.1 miles

1 - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4503372)