17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA 98058 Cascade
Price and availability
3 Bedrooms
Unit WW-304 · Avail. now
$2,005
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
carport
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities. Featuring a brand new resident lounge complete with an indoor swimming pool that opens to ample outdoor dining spaces with barbecue grills perfect for relaxing with family and friends. Our state of the art fitness center provides a challenging workout for any level of exercise enthusiast. Conveniently located, to Renton's Boeing Campus and Landing Shopping Area. Our easy I-405 and I 5 access make for a quick commute to Downtown Seattle and the entire Eastside. The Becket Apartments are a great place to call home! Stop by today for a tour.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot ($0), Carports ($45), Garage ($150).