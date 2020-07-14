All apartments in Renton
Find more places like The Becket.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
The Becket
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

The Becket

17333 121st Lane Southeast · (425) 276-7291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Cascade
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA 98058
Cascade

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit WW-304 · Avail. now

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Becket.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
carport
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities. Featuring a brand new resident lounge complete with an indoor swimming pool that opens to ample outdoor dining spaces with barbecue grills perfect for relaxing with family and friends. Our state of the art fitness center provides a challenging workout for any level of exercise enthusiast. Conveniently located, to Renton's Boeing Campus and Landing Shopping Area. Our easy I-405 and I 5 access make for a quick commute to Downtown Seattle and the entire Eastside. The Becket Apartments are a great place to call home! Stop by today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot ($0), Carports ($45), Garage ($150).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Becket have any available units?
The Becket has a unit available for $2,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Becket have?
Some of The Becket's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Becket currently offering any rent specials?
The Becket is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Becket pet-friendly?
Yes, The Becket is pet friendly.
Does The Becket offer parking?
Yes, The Becket offers parking.
Does The Becket have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Becket does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Becket have a pool?
Yes, The Becket has a pool.
Does The Becket have accessible units?
No, The Becket does not have accessible units.
Does The Becket have units with dishwashers?
No, The Becket does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Becket?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S
Renton, WA 98055
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St
Renton, WA 98056
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE
Renton, WA 98058
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE
Renton, WA 98056
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity