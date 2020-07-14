Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly carport

The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities. Featuring a brand new resident lounge complete with an indoor swimming pool that opens to ample outdoor dining spaces with barbecue grills perfect for relaxing with family and friends. Our state of the art fitness center provides a challenging workout for any level of exercise enthusiast. Conveniently located, to Renton's Boeing Campus and Landing Shopping Area. Our easy I-405 and I 5 access make for a quick commute to Downtown Seattle and the entire Eastside. The Becket Apartments are a great place to call home! Stop by today for a tour.