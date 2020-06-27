All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

981 Chelan Ct. NE

981 Chelan Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

981 Chelan Court Northeast, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
981 Chelan Ct. NE Available 09/01/19 Beautiful, Modern 4BR/2.5BA + BONUS ROOM!!! Available September 1st!! TOUR TODAY!!!! - Welcome Home!!!

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will stun you with its modern beauty!!!

When you first pull up to the house you will immediately notice there is ample parking both inside and outside of the two-car garage. The walkway to the front door reveals pristine landscaped flowerbeds and shrubbery.

The moment you step inside the door you will notice the natural sunlight that pours through the multitude of windows, vaulted ceilings and a beautiful sputnik chandelier. Take off your shoes and stay awhile! The built-in shoe and coat rack invites you to make yourself fell right at home!!

On the main floor of the home you will find your massive living room, 2 dining room areas and your favorite room of the house.. the kitchen!! In the kitchen, you will find stunning stainless-steel appliances, glistening granite counter-tops, and glossy hardwoods! With bar seating connected to you dining room, this opens the space perfect for entertaining guests!! This kitchen has plenty of counter space and bright lighting!! Also on the main floor you will find the half bathroom, access to your fully fenced backyard and a separate entry into the garage.

Head up the stairs to find all 4 bedrooms and a HUGE bonus room!! Each room is very spacious and just waiting for you to give it your personal touch! The master bedroom has an adjoining 5-piece bathroom with a beautifully tiled shower, a lovely soaking tub & a walk-in closet with extra storage and shelving. Just down the hall you will run into your 3 other bedrooms, second full bathroom nestled conveniently between each room and your laundry room!

Don't forget to take a look into your backyard to find an extra RV parking area and a large back patio, perfect for BBQ'ing and entertaining! You will absolutely love spending your summers out here!

Tour today!! Move-in September 1st!!

Rental Requirements:
-Income meets 3x's the rent amount
-No felonies, misdemeanors or open bankruptcies
-No criminal background
-No evictions
-Good credit

Owners prefer long term lease, 24-36 months

Call, text or email. TEXT is the fastest way to reach me.

-Angelina
(206) 486-4255

(RLNE4993612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Chelan Ct. NE have any available units?
981 Chelan Ct. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 981 Chelan Ct. NE have?
Some of 981 Chelan Ct. NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 981 Chelan Ct. NE currently offering any rent specials?
981 Chelan Ct. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Chelan Ct. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 981 Chelan Ct. NE is pet friendly.
Does 981 Chelan Ct. NE offer parking?
Yes, 981 Chelan Ct. NE offers parking.
Does 981 Chelan Ct. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 981 Chelan Ct. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Chelan Ct. NE have a pool?
No, 981 Chelan Ct. NE does not have a pool.
Does 981 Chelan Ct. NE have accessible units?
No, 981 Chelan Ct. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Chelan Ct. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 Chelan Ct. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

