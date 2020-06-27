Amenities

981 Chelan Ct. NE Available 09/01/19 Beautiful, Modern 4BR/2.5BA + BONUS ROOM!!! Available September 1st!! TOUR TODAY!!!! - Welcome Home!!!



This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will stun you with its modern beauty!!!



When you first pull up to the house you will immediately notice there is ample parking both inside and outside of the two-car garage. The walkway to the front door reveals pristine landscaped flowerbeds and shrubbery.



The moment you step inside the door you will notice the natural sunlight that pours through the multitude of windows, vaulted ceilings and a beautiful sputnik chandelier. Take off your shoes and stay awhile! The built-in shoe and coat rack invites you to make yourself fell right at home!!



On the main floor of the home you will find your massive living room, 2 dining room areas and your favorite room of the house.. the kitchen!! In the kitchen, you will find stunning stainless-steel appliances, glistening granite counter-tops, and glossy hardwoods! With bar seating connected to you dining room, this opens the space perfect for entertaining guests!! This kitchen has plenty of counter space and bright lighting!! Also on the main floor you will find the half bathroom, access to your fully fenced backyard and a separate entry into the garage.



Head up the stairs to find all 4 bedrooms and a HUGE bonus room!! Each room is very spacious and just waiting for you to give it your personal touch! The master bedroom has an adjoining 5-piece bathroom with a beautifully tiled shower, a lovely soaking tub & a walk-in closet with extra storage and shelving. Just down the hall you will run into your 3 other bedrooms, second full bathroom nestled conveniently between each room and your laundry room!



Don't forget to take a look into your backyard to find an extra RV parking area and a large back patio, perfect for BBQ'ing and entertaining! You will absolutely love spending your summers out here!



Tour today!! Move-in September 1st!!



Rental Requirements:

-Income meets 3x's the rent amount

-No felonies, misdemeanors or open bankruptcies

-No criminal background

-No evictions

-Good credit



Owners prefer long term lease, 24-36 months



Call, text or email. TEXT is the fastest way to reach me.



-Angelina

(206) 486-4255



