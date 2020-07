Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed bbq/grill pool table

Each apartment home at Benson Downs has been thoughtfully designed to complement your personal style of living. Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans include cozy fireplaces, large living areas and full-size washers and dryers. Benson Downs is just a 10 minute drive to Boeing and only 16 minutes to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Our gated community also features onsite after-hours security, a dog park and carports/garages.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual, self-guided and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.