4763 Morris Ave S #R201

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage hot tub

Available 07/29/19 Cute & spacious condo in a gated community - Property Id: 130081



Beautiful open concept two bedrooms and 1.75 bath condo in a gated community. Kitchen with granite slab counters, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. Master bedroom has its own bathroom and double closets. New washer and dryer combo in condo. Guest bedroom has walk in closet and their own bathroom too. Patio has a storage room and a cute balcony. Clubhouse has an exercise room and a hot tub. One outside assigned parking spot and one individual garage room for your car and storage.



It is a ground floor unit so the move in process will be easy. The condo is a well-maintained unit with a great view from the balcony. Two spacious bedrooms and each have a direct access to the bathroom.



The gated community has a large hot tub and a gym and a clubhouse that can be rented anytime. Gated secure community in a very desirable unit in Campen Springs. Two fully carpeted bedrooms, two bathroom and walk in closet. The garage fits one car & room for storage.

No Pets Allowed



