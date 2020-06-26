All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

4763 Morris Ave S #R201

4763 Morris Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4763 Morris Avenue South, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 07/29/19 Cute & spacious condo in a gated community - Property Id: 130081

Beautiful open concept two bedrooms and 1.75 bath condo in a gated community. Kitchen with granite slab counters, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. Master bedroom has its own bathroom and double closets. New washer and dryer combo in condo. Guest bedroom has walk in closet and their own bathroom too. Patio has a storage room and a cute balcony. Clubhouse has an exercise room and a hot tub. One outside assigned parking spot and one individual garage room for your car and storage.

It is a ground floor unit so the move in process will be easy. The condo is a well-maintained unit with a great view from the balcony. Two spacious bedrooms and each have a direct access to the bathroom.

The gated community has a large hot tub and a gym and a clubhouse that can be rented anytime. Gated secure community in a very desirable unit in Campen Springs. Two fully carpeted bedrooms, two bathroom and walk in closet. The garage fits one car & room for storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130081p
Property Id 130081

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5012565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 have any available units?
4763 Morris Ave S #R201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 have?
Some of 4763 Morris Ave S #R201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 currently offering any rent specials?
4763 Morris Ave S #R201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 pet-friendly?
No, 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 offer parking?
Yes, 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 offers parking.
Does 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 have a pool?
No, 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 does not have a pool.
Does 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 have accessible units?
No, 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 does not have accessible units.
Does 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4763 Morris Ave S #R201 has units with dishwashers.
