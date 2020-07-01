All apartments in Renton
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:50 PM

2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE

2601 Lake Youngs Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Lake Youngs Court Southeast, Renton, WA 98058
Tiffany Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
playground
basketball court
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
playground
tennis court
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on a well a maintained fully fenced lot. Some of the features include.Home sits on a Cul de sac in well established neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Light filled house with great morning and afternoon sunshine. Wonderful park-like sunny yard with established herb garden and small fruit trees. Car port, attached storage shed and large covered open storage area for mower, tools, etc. Short walk to well rated Tiffany Park Elementary as well as Tiffany Park, offering basketball, tennis courts, playground, play fields, etc. Short drive to shopping in Fairwood/Renton, and Tukwilla/Southcenter. All of this plus a full size W/D, a wood burning stove and a great patio out back truly make this house a must see!!

Terms: 1st and $1995 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No Smoking. 1 small dog under 25lbs on CBC basis.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE have any available units?
2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE have?
Some of 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE offers parking.
Does 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE have a pool?
No, 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.

