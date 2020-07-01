2601 Lake Youngs Ct SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court carport parking playground tennis court

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on a well a maintained fully fenced lot. Some of the features include.Home sits on a Cul de sac in well established neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Light filled house with great morning and afternoon sunshine. Wonderful park-like sunny yard with established herb garden and small fruit trees. Car port, attached storage shed and large covered open storage area for mower, tools, etc. Short walk to well rated Tiffany Park Elementary as well as Tiffany Park, offering basketball, tennis courts, playground, play fields, etc. Short drive to shopping in Fairwood/Renton, and Tukwilla/Southcenter. All of this plus a full size W/D, a wood burning stove and a great patio out back truly make this house a must see!!



Terms: 1st and $1995 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No Smoking. 1 small dog under 25lbs on CBC basis.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



