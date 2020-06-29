17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well Maintained 2 Bedroom in Cascade Park - Welcome home to your nicely updated abode in the super convenient Renton area. This condo with sliding glass door provides a relaxing view to the secluded yard with a small creek. New carpet throughout. Charming kitchen with gray cabinetry with white subway tile backsplash. Cozy wood burning fireplace. One covered parking space. Close to freeways, shopping, and plenty of amenities.



Tenants responsible to pay $100 flat monthly fee for water, sewer, and garbage.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2089



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5578931)