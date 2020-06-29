All apartments in Renton
17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30
17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30

17413 119th Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17413 119th Lane Southeast, Renton, WA 98058
Cascade

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom in Cascade Park - Welcome home to your nicely updated abode in the super convenient Renton area. This condo with sliding glass door provides a relaxing view to the secluded yard with a small creek. New carpet throughout. Charming kitchen with gray cabinetry with white subway tile backsplash. Cozy wood burning fireplace. One covered parking space. Close to freeways, shopping, and plenty of amenities.

Tenants responsible to pay $100 flat monthly fee for water, sewer, and garbage.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2089

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5578931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 have any available units?
17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 have?
Some of 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 currently offering any rent specials?
17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 pet-friendly?
No, 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 offer parking?
Yes, 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 offers parking.
Does 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 have a pool?
No, 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 does not have a pool.
Does 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 have accessible units?
No, 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 does not have accessible units.
Does 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17413 119th Ln SE Apt F30 does not have units with dishwashers.
