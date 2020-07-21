1633 Monroe Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE APRIL 5th! Lovely 2 story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac w/ lots of trees for added privacy. Charming country style front porch, low maintenance yard and a light and bright open floor plan! All bedrooms on upper level with 2 full bath plus a guest powder room on the main level. Gas fireplace. Large 2-car garage + washer/dryer. Lots of space in this well maintained, classic home! Terms: 1st month and $2395 security deposit. 12+ month lease. Non smoking property. Dogs are considered on a CBC basis.