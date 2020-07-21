All apartments in Renton
Renton, WA
1633 Monroe Ave NE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:08 PM

1633 Monroe Ave NE

1633 Monroe Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1633 Monroe Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE APRIL 5th! Lovely 2 story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac w/ lots of trees for added privacy. Charming country style front porch, low maintenance yard and a light and bright open floor plan! All bedrooms on upper level with 2 full bath plus a guest powder room on the main level. Gas fireplace. Large 2-car garage + washer/dryer. Lots of space in this well maintained, classic home! Terms: 1st month and $2395 security deposit. 12+ month lease. Non smoking property. Dogs are considered on a CBC basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Monroe Ave NE have any available units?
1633 Monroe Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Monroe Ave NE have?
Some of 1633 Monroe Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Monroe Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Monroe Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Monroe Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 Monroe Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1633 Monroe Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Monroe Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1633 Monroe Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 Monroe Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Monroe Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1633 Monroe Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Monroe Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1633 Monroe Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Monroe Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 Monroe Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
