12668 South East 170th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool

Lovely recently updated rambler is a gardener's paradise. Lots of love and care have gone into making this home a wonderful place to live. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, new flooring in kitchen and dining room. Updated bathroom, Gas furnace. Spacious rec room that leads to back yard and parking. The fully fenced yard has an abundance of colorful flowers and shrubs including azaleas, rhododendrons, iris, and peonies. $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and $500 pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $2150+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent.