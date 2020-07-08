All apartments in Renton
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:30 PM

12668 South East 170th St

12668 SE 170th St · No Longer Available
Location

12668 SE 170th St, Renton, WA 98058
Cascade

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Lovely recently updated rambler is a gardener's paradise. Lots of love and care have gone into making this home a wonderful place to live. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, new flooring in kitchen and dining room. Updated bathroom, Gas furnace. Spacious rec room that leads to back yard and parking. The fully fenced yard has an abundance of colorful flowers and shrubs including azaleas, rhododendrons, iris, and peonies. $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and $500 pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $2150+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12668 South East 170th St have any available units?
12668 South East 170th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12668 South East 170th St have?
Some of 12668 South East 170th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12668 South East 170th St currently offering any rent specials?
12668 South East 170th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12668 South East 170th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12668 South East 170th St is pet friendly.
Does 12668 South East 170th St offer parking?
Yes, 12668 South East 170th St offers parking.
Does 12668 South East 170th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12668 South East 170th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12668 South East 170th St have a pool?
Yes, 12668 South East 170th St has a pool.
Does 12668 South East 170th St have accessible units?
No, 12668 South East 170th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12668 South East 170th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12668 South East 170th St does not have units with dishwashers.

