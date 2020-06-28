All apartments in Renton
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:07 AM

11547 Se 175th St

11547 Southeast 175th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11547 Southeast 175th Street, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
The house is available for occupancy on OCTOBER 1. We will do an OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, SEPTEMBER 28 from 9AM to 11AM. Please text me a short Bio about yourself, other folks who are going to stay with you, your current work/stay situation and pets, if any.
...........................................................................

This Townhome LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME! PRIVATE, SECURE, LOTS OF STORAGE, GREAT BACK YARD in an IMPECCABLE COMMUNITY.

This is a wonderful End Unit Townhome in the Community of Gainsborough Commons . The community is mostly long term owners, so well cared for and safe! The spacious back yard area has great ambiance with a fire-pit and complete privacy! Great patio area for BBQ's as well as a community heated pool, tennis courts and club house.

We have an open floor plan connecting the Powder Room, a fully functional Kitchen and the Living area. The kitchen features ALL APPLIANCES with lots of Storage and pantry. It has a great eating bar looking onto the living area, a formal dining area with build in shelving, step-down living room with center-piece real wood burning fireplace (there is plenty of room to store your wood in the back yard/patio area) and built in surround sound speakers.

The ATTACHED garage has extra storage in the loft as well as storage off the private back patio. 2 large bedrooms (master overlooking completely private back yard) with a Jack & Jill bathroom upstairs. Both Bedrooms have large closets.
Lots of light, very well maintained community close to shopping, freeway and restaurants. Super quiet complex and PETS allowed! No Smoking.

Owners pay Cable TV(Comcast), Water, Sewer, Trash and common area maintenance. Tenant pays for Electricity and Pet rent (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

