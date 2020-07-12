Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant. Subject to change.
Deposit: $100 - $200
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet.
limit: 2
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Dogs
rent: $50 less than 50 lbs; $75 over 50 lbs.
Cats
rent: $40/month per pet.