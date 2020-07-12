All apartments in Redmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 PM

Milehouse

8300 160th Ave NE · (316) 999-8375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$1,678

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,719

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 531 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,956

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$2,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 520 · Avail. Aug 6

$3,113

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 611 · Avail. Aug 13

$3,759

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Milehouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
hot tub
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
Milehouse is where life comes together. An urban oasis where your work, play, and personal lives intersect in perfect balance. Think walkable to the transit center, accessible parks, a metropolitan hotspot of shops, bistros, and brewpubs. Kick back in the resident clubhouse or enjoy time with friends and family in our comfortable, outdoor courtyard, complete with a cozy fire pit. Work out in the 24-hour fitness center or take yoga and other classes at any time. Milehouse isn't just an urban apartment - it's a beautiful, rewarding place to call home. Find your perfect apartment at Milehouse- now featuring the Smart Home package!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 month lease terms available
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant. Subject to change.
Deposit: $100 - $200
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet.
limit: 2
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Dogs
rent: $50 less than 50 lbs; $75 over 50 lbs.
Cats
rent: $40/month per pet.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit, assigned: $145/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Milehouse have any available units?
Milehouse has 14 units available starting at $1,678 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Milehouse have?
Some of Milehouse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Milehouse currently offering any rent specials?
Milehouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Milehouse pet-friendly?
Yes, Milehouse is pet friendly.
Does Milehouse offer parking?
Yes, Milehouse offers parking.
Does Milehouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Milehouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Milehouse have a pool?
No, Milehouse does not have a pool.
Does Milehouse have accessible units?
No, Milehouse does not have accessible units.
Does Milehouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Milehouse has units with dishwashers.
Does Milehouse have units with air conditioning?
No, Milehouse does not have units with air conditioning.
