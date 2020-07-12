Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board

Milehouse is where life comes together. An urban oasis where your work, play, and personal lives intersect in perfect balance. Think walkable to the transit center, accessible parks, a metropolitan hotspot of shops, bistros, and brewpubs. Kick back in the resident clubhouse or enjoy time with friends and family in our comfortable, outdoor courtyard, complete with a cozy fire pit. Work out in the 24-hour fitness center or take yoga and other classes at any time. Milehouse isn't just an urban apartment - it's a beautiful, rewarding place to call home. Find your perfect apartment at Milehouse- now featuring the Smart Home package!