Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system business center carport clubhouse courtyard fire pit green community parking playground 24hr maintenance garage guest parking internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving pet friendly trash valet

Avalon at Bear Creek is a fabulous community with so much to offer just 2 miles from downtown Redmond and Hwy 520. Where the beautiful views of the Cascade Mountains and the serene wetlands welcome you home. Sparkling heated pool with lap lane and spa, 24 hr fitness center, beautiful BBQ picnic areas and more are waiting for you.