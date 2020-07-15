All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103

7366 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Downtown Redmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7366 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Efficient and Upgraded Studio with a Great Commute! - Beautifully updated studio in a great location and complex. The living area has beautiful hardwood floors, a fireplace, and window nooks; perfect for those rainy days. The kitchen has modern cabinets and new/newer appliances. You can walk to Redmond Town Center and Saturday markets to grab your coffee. Bike or drive to Microsoft in less than 5 minutes! We don't expect this one to last so please contact our leasing agent below to schedule a showing.

Water/sewer/garbage included in rent.
Cats and small dogs under 30 lbs allowed with additional $500 deposit.

You can contact the leasing agent, Jill, at 206-353-8328 or at jill@sjapm.com to schedule your showing.

(RLNE5078367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 have any available units?
7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 have?
Some of 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 currently offering any rent specials?
7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 is pet friendly.
Does 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 offer parking?
No, 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 does not offer parking.
Does 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 have a pool?
No, 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 does not have a pool.
Does 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 have accessible units?
No, 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 does not have accessible units.
Does 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
16550 NE 79th St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
red160
16015 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedmond 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Apartments
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodWillows Rose Hill
Grass LawnBear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College