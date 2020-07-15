7366 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE Unit 2-103

Amenities
Efficient and Upgraded Studio with a Great Commute! - Beautifully updated studio in a great location and complex. The living area has beautiful hardwood floors, a fireplace, and window nooks; perfect for those rainy days. The kitchen has modern cabinets and new/newer appliances. You can walk to Redmond Town Center and Saturday markets to grab your coffee. Bike or drive to Microsoft in less than 5 minutes! We don't expect this one to last so please contact our leasing agent below to schedule a showing.
Water/sewer/garbage included in rent.
Cats and small dogs under 30 lbs allowed with additional $500 deposit.
You can contact the leasing agent, Jill, at 206-353-8328 or at jill@sjapm.com to schedule your showing.
(RLNE5078367)