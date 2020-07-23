5145 156th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy Quiet Neighborhood Living Near Microsoft! - Efficient and light-filled home in a great neighborhood, just across the street from Microsoft! With fresh interior paint and new carpet, this beautiful home is move-in ready. The main level features an open living room and kitchen area that contains a fireplace and dining area. The bedrooms are all nicely sized, especially the master, which features a large private bathroom with soaking tub. The lower level has a large family room, which is sure to be a gathering spot during evenings and when entertaining. There is also an office and a extra large storage room, which would also double as a hobby area. Other property highlights are the carport, large deck and a fully fenced corner lot. On major bus lines, easy access to SR 520, I-405 and surrounded by top rated schools.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



$10 monthly utility billing fee will apply.

Dogs and/or Cats are allowed with additional $500 per pet.



Please call or email Jill Thomas to schedule your showing at 206-353-8328 or jill@sjapm.com



(RLNE4781900)