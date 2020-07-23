All apartments in Redmond
Last updated April 19 2019

5145 156th Ave NE

5145 156th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5145 156th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy Quiet Neighborhood Living Near Microsoft! - Efficient and light-filled home in a great neighborhood, just across the street from Microsoft! With fresh interior paint and new carpet, this beautiful home is move-in ready. The main level features an open living room and kitchen area that contains a fireplace and dining area. The bedrooms are all nicely sized, especially the master, which features a large private bathroom with soaking tub. The lower level has a large family room, which is sure to be a gathering spot during evenings and when entertaining. There is also an office and a extra large storage room, which would also double as a hobby area. Other property highlights are the carport, large deck and a fully fenced corner lot. On major bus lines, easy access to SR 520, I-405 and surrounded by top rated schools.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

$10 monthly utility billing fee will apply.
Dogs and/or Cats are allowed with additional $500 per pet.

Please call or email Jill Thomas to schedule your showing at 206-353-8328 or jill@sjapm.com

(RLNE4781900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5145 156th Ave NE have any available units?
5145 156th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 5145 156th Ave NE have?
Some of 5145 156th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5145 156th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5145 156th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5145 156th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5145 156th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5145 156th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5145 156th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5145 156th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5145 156th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5145 156th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5145 156th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5145 156th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5145 156th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5145 156th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5145 156th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5145 156th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5145 156th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
