3710 172nd Ave NE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3710 172nd Ave NE

3710 172nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3710 172nd Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well Maintained 2 story home close to Microsoft. - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/676f57301d

This well maintained 2 story 3 bed 2.5 bath home has large backyard, big deck, green house & mature landscaping. Vaulted ceiling & brick fireplace in the living room opens to the dining room & on to the spacious & bright kitchen w/ breakfast nook. Master suite has lake view, walk in closet & private bath. Two more bdrms, full bath & laundry complete the upstairs. Close to Microsoft, 520, Marymoore & Idylwood Beach park.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5479184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 172nd Ave NE have any available units?
3710 172nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 3710 172nd Ave NE have?
Some of 3710 172nd Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 172nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3710 172nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 172nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 172nd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 3710 172nd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 3710 172nd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 3710 172nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 172nd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 172nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3710 172nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3710 172nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3710 172nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 172nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 172nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 172nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3710 172nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

