3710 172nd Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well Maintained 2 story home close to Microsoft. - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/676f57301d



This well maintained 2 story 3 bed 2.5 bath home has large backyard, big deck, green house & mature landscaping. Vaulted ceiling & brick fireplace in the living room opens to the dining room & on to the spacious & bright kitchen w/ breakfast nook. Master suite has lake view, walk in closet & private bath. Two more bdrms, full bath & laundry complete the upstairs. Close to Microsoft, 520, Marymoore & Idylwood Beach park.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5479184)