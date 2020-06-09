17534 NE 88th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 baths townhome with hardwood floors in living room with gas fireplace, energy efficient windows and 1-car garage. Kitchen has gas range, breakfast bar and eating area. Fenced in yard and patio are perfect for entertaining. Located near Downtown Redmond and minutes from Microsoft, Hwy 520, shopping, restaurants, parks and trails.



Terms: 1st, $2295 security deposit, $350 move-in fee. 12+ month lease. No smoking. One small pet CBC. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management