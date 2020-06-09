All apartments in Redmond
17534 NE 88th Pl
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

17534 NE 88th Pl

17534 Northeast 88th Place · (206) 203-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17534 Northeast 88th Place, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 baths townhome with hardwood floors in living room with gas fireplace, energy efficient windows and 1-car garage. Kitchen has gas range, breakfast bar and eating area. Fenced in yard and patio are perfect for entertaining. Located near Downtown Redmond and minutes from Microsoft, Hwy 520, shopping, restaurants, parks and trails.

Terms: 1st, $2295 security deposit, $350 move-in fee. 12+ month lease. No smoking. One small pet CBC. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17534 NE 88th Pl have any available units?
17534 NE 88th Pl has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17534 NE 88th Pl have?
Some of 17534 NE 88th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17534 NE 88th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17534 NE 88th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17534 NE 88th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 17534 NE 88th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 17534 NE 88th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17534 NE 88th Pl does offer parking.
Does 17534 NE 88th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17534 NE 88th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17534 NE 88th Pl have a pool?
No, 17534 NE 88th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17534 NE 88th Pl have accessible units?
No, 17534 NE 88th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17534 NE 88th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 17534 NE 88th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17534 NE 88th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 17534 NE 88th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
