Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage courtyard guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Avalon ParcSquare, in downtown Redmond WA, offers one, two and three bedroom apartments perfect for every lifestyle. Avalon ParcSquare has a wealth of topnotch apartment features and community amenities. These Redmond apartments are equipped with fully equipped gourmet kitchens with microwaves and dishwashers, bright and airy floor plans with high ceilings, in-apartment washers and dryers, European style cabinetry, spacious walk-in closets and desirable views. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a resident only clubhouse, executive conference room, and an on-site nail and hair salon.