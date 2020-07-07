All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like Avalon ParcSquare.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
Avalon ParcSquare
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon ParcSquare

16080 NE 85th St · (704) 817-2349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Downtown Redmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00S-304 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 00N-106 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00S-409 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 00S-210 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 00S-116 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon ParcSquare.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Avalon ParcSquare, in downtown Redmond WA, offers one, two and three bedroom apartments perfect for every lifestyle. Avalon ParcSquare has a wealth of topnotch apartment features and community amenities. These Redmond apartments are equipped with fully equipped gourmet kitchens with microwaves and dishwashers, bright and airy floor plans with high ceilings, in-apartment washers and dryers, European style cabinetry, spacious walk-in closets and desirable views. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a resident only clubhouse, executive conference room, and an on-site nail and hair salon.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months, and 24 months lease
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 application fee
Deposit: $200 upon approval
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $16/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Off-street parking: first come, first serve; Underground parking: first space free and additional space: $100.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $5-25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon ParcSquare have any available units?
Avalon ParcSquare has 8 units available starting at $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon ParcSquare have?
Some of Avalon ParcSquare's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon ParcSquare currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon ParcSquare is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon ParcSquare pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon ParcSquare is pet friendly.
Does Avalon ParcSquare offer parking?
Yes, Avalon ParcSquare offers parking.
Does Avalon ParcSquare have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon ParcSquare offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon ParcSquare have a pool?
No, Avalon ParcSquare does not have a pool.
Does Avalon ParcSquare have accessible units?
No, Avalon ParcSquare does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon ParcSquare have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon ParcSquare has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon ParcSquare have units with air conditioning?
No, Avalon ParcSquare does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Avalon ParcSquare?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ravello
16180 NE 80th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity