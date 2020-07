Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking garage package receiving pool

Veloce Apartments offers an elevated lifestyle in the heart of Redmond, WA, combining outdoor adventures with the city's best dining, shopping and entertainment. Our homes feature an open kitchen layout, wood cabinets, spacious closets, hard surface flooring, oversized windows and in-home washer/dryer. Jog along the River Trail, head to the local cafe for your morning latte or just hang with friends and enjoy the view at home. The possibilities are endless at Veloce Apartments.