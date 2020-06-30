All apartments in Redmond
Redmond, WA
17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20
17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20

17108 Northeast 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17108 Northeast 45th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Showings by appointment only.

Available 6/15/20. Wonderful condo on the shores of Lake Sammamish located in the Villa Marina complex. Includes heated pool, hot tub, clubhouse, private boat launch possibility, dock & floating cabana. Unit has new paint, new flooring, new washer/dryer within unit, plus additional coin operated laundry onsite, fireplace, and additional storage closet on balcony. Easy 5 minute commute to Microsoft, Downtown Redmond bike trails, Marymoore Park, and much more. Easy access to freeways and local shopping. 2 story building, unit is on 2nd Floor, 1 assigned uncovered parking spot included and 1 guest parking. No animals. 1 year lease, move in payment: First, Last, $1000 security deposit, $150 cleaning fee. Apply on-line https://gplusrealtyrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
Unit #20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 have any available units?
17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 have?
Some of 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 currently offering any rent specials?
17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 pet-friendly?
No, 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 offer parking?
Yes, 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 offers parking.
Does 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 have a pool?
Yes, 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 has a pool.
Does 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 have accessible units?
No, 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20 does not have units with air conditioning.
