17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20

Showings by appointment only.



Available 6/15/20. Wonderful condo on the shores of Lake Sammamish located in the Villa Marina complex. Includes heated pool, hot tub, clubhouse, private boat launch possibility, dock & floating cabana. Unit has new paint, new flooring, new washer/dryer within unit, plus additional coin operated laundry onsite, fireplace, and additional storage closet on balcony. Easy 5 minute commute to Microsoft, Downtown Redmond bike trails, Marymoore Park, and much more. Easy access to freeways and local shopping. 2 story building, unit is on 2nd Floor, 1 assigned uncovered parking spot included and 1 guest parking. No animals. 1 year lease, move in payment: First, Last, $1000 security deposit, $150 cleaning fee. Apply on-line https://gplusrealtyrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Unit #20