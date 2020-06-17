All apartments in Redmond
13680 Northeast 69th Street Apt 660

13680 Northeast 69th Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

13680 Northeast 69th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or call us (425) 321 0364.

Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo home property rental on a gated and secured community with 24/7 security and patrol. Located at the edge of Bellevue, Redmond, and Kirkland; just 2 miles from Microsoft office and Google offices.

The airy and bright interior has carpeted and tiled flooring, big glass doors and windows, high vaulted ceiling, and bathtub. Huge bedrooms with built-in closets and large living rooms. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos furnished its bathrooms. Its lovely kitchen is well-equipped with smooth dark-toned countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage space, refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave (willing to provide). It has electric heating.

This is a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed (no dogs as per HOA), with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited. In-unit and coin-operated/shared washer and dryer available on the ground floor.

For utilities: $50 for the first adult applicant and $30 each for additional adult applicants. The landlord will cover water, sewage, trash, electricity, and gas.

Lucky renters can use the shared pool, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, and Tennis Court. It comes with 1 reserved spot, covered carport. It also has multiple spots for tenants and guests but not open for overnight parking (15 open spots).

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5840987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

