Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

14160 74th Place NE #9D

14160 74th Place Northeast · (425) 458-4263
Location

14160 74th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14160 74th Place NE #9D · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Nicely Updated 2BR 1 BA Kirkland Condo! Finn Hill/Juanita Area! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/2jgxj
Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.

Beautifully maintained top floor 2 bedroom Finn Hill Condo. Sunny and bright, recently updated. Living room opens to nice sized deck with extra storage. Fireplace is decorative only. Newer paint and carpet, new wood doors & trim. Master bedroom with walk in closet.Huge inside storage closet-could even be used as small office! Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Water, sewer and garbage included. Near Bastyr Univ, St Edwards Park & Lake WA., easy freeway access. Sorry, no pets.

COMMUNITY NAME: Inglewood

YEAR BUILT: 1978

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Thoreau | Middle/Jr High: Finn Hill | High: Juanita

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
1 Reserved Space (furthest SW space in front of bldg)

HEATING
Electric Forced Air

UTILITIES INCLUDED
Water | Sewer | Trash

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1,695.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY – No Pets

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5965158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14160 74th Place NE #9D have any available units?
14160 74th Place NE #9D has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14160 74th Place NE #9D have?
Some of 14160 74th Place NE #9D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14160 74th Place NE #9D currently offering any rent specials?
14160 74th Place NE #9D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14160 74th Place NE #9D pet-friendly?
Yes, 14160 74th Place NE #9D is pet friendly.
Does 14160 74th Place NE #9D offer parking?
Yes, 14160 74th Place NE #9D offers parking.
Does 14160 74th Place NE #9D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14160 74th Place NE #9D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14160 74th Place NE #9D have a pool?
No, 14160 74th Place NE #9D does not have a pool.
Does 14160 74th Place NE #9D have accessible units?
No, 14160 74th Place NE #9D does not have accessible units.
Does 14160 74th Place NE #9D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14160 74th Place NE #9D has units with dishwashers.
Does 14160 74th Place NE #9D have units with air conditioning?
No, 14160 74th Place NE #9D does not have units with air conditioning.
