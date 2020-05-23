14160 74th Place NE #9D

Amenities

Nicely Updated 2BR 1 BA Kirkland Condo! Finn Hill/Juanita Area! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/2jgxj

Beautifully maintained top floor 2 bedroom Finn Hill Condo. Sunny and bright, recently updated. Living room opens to nice sized deck with extra storage. Fireplace is decorative only. Newer paint and carpet, new wood doors & trim. Master bedroom with walk in closet.Huge inside storage closet-could even be used as small office! Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Water, sewer and garbage included. Near Bastyr Univ, St Edwards Park & Lake WA., easy freeway access. Sorry, no pets.



COMMUNITY NAME: Inglewood



YEAR BUILT: 1978



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Thoreau | Middle/Jr High: Finn Hill | High: Juanita



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

1 Reserved Space (furthest SW space in front of bldg)



HEATING

Electric Forced Air



UTILITIES INCLUDED

Water | Sewer | Trash



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1,695.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY – No Pets



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

