14160 74th Place NE #9D

Beautifully maintained top floor 2 bedroom Finn Hill Condo. Sunny and bright, recently updated. Living room opens to nice sized deck with extra storage. Fireplace is decorative only. Newer paint and carpet, new wood doors & trim. Master bedroom with walk in closet.Huge inside storage closet-could even be used as small office! Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Water, sewer and garbage included. Near Bastyr Univ, St Edwards Park & Lake WA., easy freeway access. Sorry, no pets.
COMMUNITY NAME: Inglewood
YEAR BUILT: 1978
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Thoreau | Middle/Jr High: Finn Hill | High: Juanita
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
1 Reserved Space (furthest SW space in front of bldg)
HEATING
Electric Forced Air
UTILITIES INCLUDED
Water | Sewer | Trash
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1,695.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY – No Pets
No Pets Allowed
