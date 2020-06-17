Amenities
13438 123rd Ave NE Available 04/15/20 Large, Retro 3 Bedroom in Kingsgate! Bring the 70s back! - Unique home with new kitchen (granite counters, huge pantry), heat pump for air conditioning upstairs, enclosed back deck, fully fenced back yard. Lake Washington school district, walking distance to Evergreen Hospital. Easy freeway access!
SQ FT:1870
YEAR BUILT: 1971
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Kingsgate
SCHOOL DISTRICT:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL:
HIGH SCHOOL:
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Pets considered on case by case basis. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2100
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
www.tsquaremanagement.com
