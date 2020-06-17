All apartments in Kirkland
13438 123rd Ave NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

13438 123rd Ave NE

13438 123rd Avenue Northeast · (425) 485-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13438 123rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13438 123rd Ave NE · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
13438 123rd Ave NE Available 04/15/20 Large, Retro 3 Bedroom in Kingsgate! Bring the 70s back! - Unique home with new kitchen (granite counters, huge pantry), heat pump for air conditioning upstairs, enclosed back deck, fully fenced back yard. Lake Washington school district, walking distance to Evergreen Hospital. Easy freeway access!

SQ FT:1870

YEAR BUILT: 1971

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Kingsgate

SCHOOL DISTRICT:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL:
HIGH SCHOOL:
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Pets considered on case by case basis. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2100
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5629280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13438 123rd Ave NE have any available units?
13438 123rd Ave NE has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13438 123rd Ave NE have?
Some of 13438 123rd Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13438 123rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13438 123rd Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13438 123rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13438 123rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 13438 123rd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 13438 123rd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 13438 123rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13438 123rd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13438 123rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13438 123rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13438 123rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13438 123rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13438 123rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13438 123rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13438 123rd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13438 123rd Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
