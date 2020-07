Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool internet access tennis court cats allowed accessible

Woodlake Apartments is located near the Totem Lake Shopping Center, transportation and entertainment. We are right off of I-405, yet surrounded by parks and wooded areas. Our newly renovated homes feature sleek white kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, walk-in closets, fireplace, in-home washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Get a workout in our fitness center, take a dip in the pool or take up a game of tennis with a friend. With just steps to a Park and Ride your 20 minute commute to downtown Seattle will be a breeze.



We invite you to browse our photo gallery and then schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour and see why we say you'll want to make us your new home!