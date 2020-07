Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym green community parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport cc payments community garden conference room e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

Experience top-flight class and community in one convenient location at The Preserve at Forbes Creek. Situated in the heart of Kirkland’s South Juanita neighborhood, The Preserve at Forbes Creek boasts desirable amenities and spacious layouts that are ideal for any stage of your life. Our sleek, sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom apartments – ideally positioned with easy access to I-405 and State Route 520 – are a perfect complement to your busy life. At The Preserve at Forbes Creek, you’ll be close to the best of Kirkland, including The Village at Totem Lake, the Google campus, and the Kirkland waterfront.



