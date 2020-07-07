Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool guest parking

11223 NE 128th St #J303 Available 06/09/20 Newly Remodeled Kirkland Condo 2BD 2BA Water, Sewer and Garbage Included - Newly remodeled 2BD 1.75BA top floor, corner unit condo in Kirkland near the transit center. WATER, SEWER GARBAGE INCLUDED! 906sq ft with large balcony over looking green belt for privacy. Beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and glass tile backsplash. Washer and dryer in the unit and wood burning fireplace. Unit includes carport parking and plenty of guest parking. Amenities include gym, swimming pool and cabana. Pets on a case by case basis, $35.00 a month pet rent. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Call Chris Toppen for apt 425-765-7888 Available June 10th.



