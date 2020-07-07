All apartments in Kirkland
11223 NE 128th St #J303
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

11223 NE 128th St #J303

11223 Northeast 128th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11223 Northeast 128th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
11223 NE 128th St #J303 Available 06/09/20 Newly Remodeled Kirkland Condo 2BD 2BA Water, Sewer and Garbage Included - Newly remodeled 2BD 1.75BA top floor, corner unit condo in Kirkland near the transit center. WATER, SEWER GARBAGE INCLUDED! 906sq ft with large balcony over looking green belt for privacy. Beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and glass tile backsplash. Washer and dryer in the unit and wood burning fireplace. Unit includes carport parking and plenty of guest parking. Amenities include gym, swimming pool and cabana. Pets on a case by case basis, $35.00 a month pet rent. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Call Chris Toppen for apt 425-765-7888 Available June 10th.

(RLNE3516073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11223 NE 128th St #J303 have any available units?
11223 NE 128th St #J303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11223 NE 128th St #J303 have?
Some of 11223 NE 128th St #J303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11223 NE 128th St #J303 currently offering any rent specials?
11223 NE 128th St #J303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11223 NE 128th St #J303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11223 NE 128th St #J303 is pet friendly.
Does 11223 NE 128th St #J303 offer parking?
Yes, 11223 NE 128th St #J303 offers parking.
Does 11223 NE 128th St #J303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11223 NE 128th St #J303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11223 NE 128th St #J303 have a pool?
Yes, 11223 NE 128th St #J303 has a pool.
Does 11223 NE 128th St #J303 have accessible units?
No, 11223 NE 128th St #J303 does not have accessible units.
Does 11223 NE 128th St #J303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11223 NE 128th St #J303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11223 NE 128th St #J303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11223 NE 128th St #J303 does not have units with air conditioning.

