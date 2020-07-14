All apartments in Kirkland
Hubbards Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Hubbards Crossing

12520 101st Way NE · (425) 212-1186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09-3 · Avail. now

$2,717

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 04-2 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,737

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 13-4 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,889

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1207 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hubbards Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
Hubbard's Crossing is located at 12520 NE 101st Way #6, Kirkland,WA and is managed by Thrive Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Hubbard's Crossing offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1106 to 1378 sq. ft. Amenities include Laundry Facilities, On-Site Maintenance, BBQ/Picnic Area, Fireplace, Microwave, Washer/Dryer and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 98034 ZIP code.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hubbards Crossing have any available units?
Hubbards Crossing has 4 units available starting at $2,717 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hubbards Crossing have?
Some of Hubbards Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hubbards Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Hubbards Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hubbards Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Hubbards Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Hubbards Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Hubbards Crossing offers parking.
Does Hubbards Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hubbards Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hubbards Crossing have a pool?
No, Hubbards Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Hubbards Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Hubbards Crossing has accessible units.
Does Hubbards Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hubbards Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Hubbards Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, Hubbards Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
