Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage package receiving

Hubbard's Crossing is located at 12520 NE 101st Way #6, Kirkland,WA and is managed by Thrive Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Hubbard's Crossing offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1106 to 1378 sq. ft. Amenities include Laundry Facilities, On-Site Maintenance, BBQ/Picnic Area, Fireplace, Microwave, Washer/Dryer and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 98034 ZIP code.