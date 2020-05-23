Hidden River Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving hot tub

Close to downtown Kirkland and Juanita Beach Park, Hidden River offers a tranquil setting of eight acres beside a sparkling stream. Views of the woodland areas and grassy lawns provide a refreshing contrast to the excitement of Kirkland's flavorful dining and shopping. And with I-405 and Hwy. 520 just minutes away, it's easy to access major employers like Evergreen Hospital, Bungie Studios, Kenworth, Clearwire, IBM and Google. This pet-friendly community features a sociable clubhouse for enjoying old and new friends, a fitness center for weights and cardio, and a pool for splashing around, swimming laps or just relaxing. For the kids, there's an entertaining playground... plus the advantage of living in the award-winning Lake Washington School District. Whether you prefer two or three bedrooms, you'll appreciate the convenience of a townhome floor plan, some including an attached garage with remote-control entry. Upstairs on the main level are a spacious kitchen, living and dining room