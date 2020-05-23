All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Hidden River Townhomes

10013 NE 130th Ln · (425) 215-1047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10013 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-5 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,447

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 12-5 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,482

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 20-5 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,103

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1106 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19-3 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,512

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1275 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden River Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
hot tub
Close to downtown Kirkland and Juanita Beach Park, Hidden River offers a tranquil setting of eight acres beside a sparkling stream. Views of the woodland areas and grassy lawns provide a refreshing contrast to the excitement of Kirkland's flavorful dining and shopping. And with I-405 and Hwy. 520 just minutes away, it's easy to access major employers like Evergreen Hospital, Bungie Studios, Kenworth, Clearwire, IBM and Google. This pet-friendly community features a sociable clubhouse for enjoying old and new friends, a fitness center for weights and cardio, and a pool for splashing around, swimming laps or just relaxing. For the kids, there's an entertaining playground... plus the advantage of living in the award-winning Lake Washington School District. Whether you prefer two or three bedrooms, you'll appreciate the convenience of a townhome floor plan, some including an attached garage with remote-control entry. Upstairs on the main level are a spacious kitchen, living and dining room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden River Townhomes have any available units?
Hidden River Townhomes has 6 units available starting at $2,103 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hidden River Townhomes have?
Some of Hidden River Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden River Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden River Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden River Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden River Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Hidden River Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Hidden River Townhomes offers parking.
Does Hidden River Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden River Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden River Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Hidden River Townhomes has a pool.
Does Hidden River Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Hidden River Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden River Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden River Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Hidden River Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
No, Hidden River Townhomes does not have units with air conditioning.
