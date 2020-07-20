Rent Calculator
1317 Oakes Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1317 Oakes Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1317 Oakes Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4622395)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 Oakes Ave have any available units?
1317 Oakes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Everett, WA
.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Everett Rent Report
.
Is 1317 Oakes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Oakes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Oakes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Everett
.
Does 1317 Oakes Ave offer parking?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Oakes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Oakes Ave have a pool?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Oakes Ave have accessible units?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Oakes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Oakes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
