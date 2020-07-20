All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 1317 Oakes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
1317 Oakes Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1317 Oakes Ave

1317 Oakes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1317 Oakes Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4622395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Oakes Ave have any available units?
1317 Oakes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1317 Oakes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Oakes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Oakes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1317 Oakes Ave offer parking?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Oakes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Oakes Ave have a pool?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Oakes Ave have accessible units?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Oakes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Oakes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Oakes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE
Everett, WA 98203
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconiesEverett Pet Friendly Places
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College