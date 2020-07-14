All apartments in Everett
Arterra

711 W Casino Rd · (425) 215-0694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA 98204
Westmont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5C1 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,393

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1C2 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,421

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 2B1 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,421

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 6A4 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,431

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arterra.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
accessible
accepts section 8
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Welcome to Arterra Apartments in Everett, WA. Our apartments feature newly renovated one and two-bedroom floor plans, each outfitted with a cozy fireplace, large closets, and a private balcony. You will also enjoy our community amenities including our sparkling swimming pool, business center, playground, and the fitness center. Bring your four-legged family member too as we are also a pet-friendly community!

Secluded and peaceful, our Everett, WA apartments for rent offer a private setting yet provides easy access to I-5, 405, Paine Field, Boeing, Everett Mall, Providence Hospital, The Landing, and Everett Community College. Live in the perfect location with convenient access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Call and schedule your private tour and discover your new home here at Arterra Apartments in Everett, WA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $250,Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: No additional storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arterra have any available units?
Arterra has 6 units available starting at $1,393 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does Arterra have?
Some of Arterra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arterra currently offering any rent specials?
Arterra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arterra pet-friendly?
Yes, Arterra is pet friendly.
Does Arterra offer parking?
Yes, Arterra offers parking.
Does Arterra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arterra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arterra have a pool?
Yes, Arterra has a pool.
Does Arterra have accessible units?
Yes, Arterra has accessible units.
Does Arterra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arterra has units with dishwashers.
