Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving accessible accepts section 8 carport coffee bar e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal

Welcome to Arterra Apartments in Everett, WA. Our apartments feature newly renovated one and two-bedroom floor plans, each outfitted with a cozy fireplace, large closets, and a private balcony. You will also enjoy our community amenities including our sparkling swimming pool, business center, playground, and the fitness center. Bring your four-legged family member too as we are also a pet-friendly community!



Secluded and peaceful, our Everett, WA apartments for rent offer a private setting yet provides easy access to I-5, 405, Paine Field, Boeing, Everett Mall, Providence Hospital, The Landing, and Everett Community College. Live in the perfect location with convenient access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Call and schedule your private tour and discover your new home here at Arterra Apartments in Everett, WA.