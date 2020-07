Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill sauna cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly clubhouse hot tub lobby

Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price. Come and see for yourself why our community is so popular with singles, couples, and families.



Choose from our one and two-bedroom apartment floor plans. Release your inner chef in our beautiful kitchens that come with a complete set of appliances including the all-important dishwasher and garbage disposal. You also love the extra room provided by a kitchen island and pantry. A fireplace and baseboard heat keep you warm in the winter while ceiling fans and a private patio or balcony are appreciated during the summer. You'll love having the convenience of your very own washer and dryer right in your own home. Don't worry about bringing all your belongings as you'll have plenty of space in our walk-in closets.



Our onsite maintenance and ma