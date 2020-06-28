All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

9917 N. E. 16th Place

9917 NE 16th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9917 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clyde Hill - Downtown Bellevue Area - Downtown Bellevue home with large windows that frame the cityscape & open to a massive wrap around deck & expansive manicured yard. Skylights, kitchen with maple cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, pantry & dry bar. Refinished hardwood on main, fireplace, dining room. Master with 5 pc bath & walk-in closet. Lower level with large family room, 4th bedroom, den/bonus, laundry with full-sized washer & dryer & sink. Pets case by case with an additional refundable pet deposit. Bellevue schools: Clyde Hill Elementary, Chinook Middle school, Bellevue high school.

For information Contact Monique Rich @ moniquerich@cbbain.con (email) or 425-602-1162 (direct)

(RLNE5121507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

