9917 N. E. 16th Place

Clyde Hill - Downtown Bellevue Area - Downtown Bellevue home with large windows that frame the cityscape & open to a massive wrap around deck & expansive manicured yard. Skylights, kitchen with maple cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, pantry & dry bar. Refinished hardwood on main, fireplace, dining room. Master with 5 pc bath & walk-in closet. Lower level with large family room, 4th bedroom, den/bonus, laundry with full-sized washer & dryer & sink. Pets case by case with an additional refundable pet deposit. Bellevue schools: Clyde Hill Elementary, Chinook Middle school, Bellevue high school.



For information Contact Monique Rich @ moniquerich@cbbain.con (email) or 425-602-1162 (direct)



(RLNE5121507)